Coronation Street: shock pregnancy revealed – but who for?

Coronation Street is lining up a surprise pregnancy plot for one of its residents next week, with the shock baby news coming at a time when the lady in question is already facing a huge crossroads. So which Weatherfield woman is with child? Carla Connor, following her dalliances with young lover Alex Neeson? Is Sarah Platt expecting a mini-Windass?

It turns out Sinead Tinker is the one who’s expecting, but her realisation coincides with her and boyfriend Daniel Osbourne’s disastrous attempt at starting their own vintage clothing business so the baby bombshell ends up causing the couple more stress than excitement.

On Monday 30 July, Daniel takes a bag of vintage clothes to Underworld show his other half as potential items for their new shop, but a moth flies out out of the bag and eats its way through the factory stock, much to boss Alya Nazir’s annoyance.

Confronting the entrepreneurial pair for destroying some important client samples by unleashing the moth mayhem, Daniel defends Sinead and announces she’s quitting her job anyway so they can focus on starting their new business venture.

But on Wednesday 1 August, Sinead admits to Daniel she’s pregnant and they need her job more than ever, meaning she has to beg Alya to take her back as a machinist…

Will Alya take pity on the mum-to-be now she has another mouth to feed? Or do the prospective parents face a financial struggle as they try to get a business off the ground and prepare for a newborn to enter their lives?

