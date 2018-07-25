Coronation Street: Kayla frees Bethany after violent showdown

Coronation Street’s Bethany Platt has escaped her horrifying hostage ordeal as abductor Kayla Clifton finally accepted the truth her dad Neil Clifton was guilty of rape.

Advertisement

In dramatic scenes aired in the double bill on Wednesday 25 July, Bethany begged Kayla to see she was telling the truth about jailed Neil, who had brainwashed his daughter into believing Ms Platt had lied about the sexual abuse the corrupt cop had inflicted on her when he was part of Nathan Curtis’s sinister grooming ring.

Leaving Bethany bound and gagged in her garage as part of a sick revenge scheme for destroying her dad, Kayla then returned to Craig Tinker who was waiting at the medical centre where he’d gone after a panic attack triggered by his OCD. She confessed to the rookie cop his disgraced ex-police boss Neil Clifton was her father – who she thought had a consensual affair with Bethany who then lied she’d been raped to ruin his career.

Realising deluded Kayla was completely under her poisonous parent’s spell, Craig reeled as Ms Clifton ran off sparking fears in the community something was awry with her and Bethany. Elsewhere, Sarah Platt grew concerned for her daughter’s whereabouts after Michelle Connor confirmed Bethany had not gone to Ibiza with her son Ryan, so the police were called to investigate with the trail leading back to Kayla.

After a physically violent showdown back at the Clifton garage, Bethany began to get through to her tormentor as she convinced her Neil was the one in the wrong – and in the nick of time Craig arrived with his recording of Neil confessing to being part of Nathan’s grooming ring.

Breaking down as the awful truth dawned on her, Kayla sobbed and apologised as she realised her dad was in fact guilty of rape and she was as much a victim of his manipulation as Bethany. As the police arrived, following Sarah’s frantic call, Kayla was stunned and relieved as freed Bethany told assured them there had been a simple misunderstanding and nothing was wrong…

On Friday, Bethany and Craig cling to each other as they try to process the traumatic Kayla incident, with Bethany persuading her friend to get a handle on his OCD and not quit the police as Ms Clifton had advised at the height of her manipulative games.

What next for Kayla, now she’s admitted she was at fault? Is this the last we’ve seen of her? Will she confront her evil father for twisting the truth?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.