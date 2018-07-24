Hollyoaks: Simone lusts after topless Sylver – is a shock affair on the cards?

Hollyoaks’ newcomer Sylver McQueen solidifies his reputation as the soap’s new eye candy next week when he catches the eye of Simone Loveday who suddenly sees the recently-released jailbird in a whole new light as he parades topless around Price Slice…

Snooty Simone defended the McQueen man in his trial for the death of his stepdad back in her lawyer days and failed to get him off the murder charge, and when they came face to face again he made it clear he hadn’t forgiven her for her failings – sparking a campaign to get him out of the village, which angry Sylver responded to by throwing a bike through her shop’s window.

Gentle giant Sylver has now calmed down and is serious about turning over a new leaf and putting his prison past behind him, and has tried to prove himself to the community. In next week’s episodes, it appears the frosty relations between him and Simone have thawed as she allows him to do some handyman jobs at Price Slice, and the sight of him with no top on leaning over the deep freeze gets her all of a flutter and she can’t help admiring his assets!

With Simone free and single since husband Louis shacked up with Leela Lomax, and lonely Sylver surely looking for some female company having been behind bars for years, could Hollyoaks be setting up the most unexpected romance of the summer?

