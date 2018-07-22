Watch the epic first trailer for Aquaman

The brand new trailer for the aquatic movie makes a splash after debuting at Comic-Con

Aquaman‘s first official trailer has surfaced – and yes, there are plenty more sharks to get your teeth into.

Advertisement

After the aquatic hero, played by Jason Momoa, made his debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and battled Steppenwolf in Justice League, the King of Atlantis will finally enjoy his first solo movie.

Here’s the trailer, which was revealed at San Diego’s Comic-Con:

The Game of Thrones star is reprising his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, the half-Atlantean half-Human who can manipulate tides and swim at supersonic speeds as he gets caught in a battle between life above and below the surface.

Amber Heard will also reprise her Justice League role Mera, the warrior and daughter of the king of the Atlantean tribe of Xebel.

Other stars include Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Fargo’s Patrick Wilson and The Get Down’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Advertisement

Aquaman will be released in the UK on 14th December 2018 – a whole week before the US planned opening