Coronation Street: Kayla tells Craig that Neil is her dad! Watch the brand-new scene

Devious Kayla Clifton can be seen in this new Coronation Street clip revealing her true identity to a distressed Craig Tinker. As Corrie fans know, the scheming Speed Daal waitress is convinced that her incarcerated dad Neil is innocent of the crimes he was convicted of committing and has been trying to get him ‘justice’. And next week’s episodes of Corrie see Kayla’s plan take a fresh twist when she takes advantage of Craig’s already fragile mental health after abducting Bethany and leaving her tied up at her house.

In this sneak-peek scene, Kayla is witnessed trying to convince Craig that Bethany has been lying to him and that she wasn’t sexually exploited by the people she accused. Craig – his OCD worsening – tries to defend his friend, but then Kayla states she knows for a fact that one of the men had to be innocent. Reaching into her bag, Kayla then produces a framed photo of her and – yes, you’ve guessed it – PC Neil Clifton. You can watch Craig’s reaction below – and see the episode in full on Wednesday.

