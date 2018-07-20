The Replacement viewers had lots to say after that “confusing” finale

The twisty BBC1 thriller left many viewers frustrated as it reached its conclusion

Tuesday night saw the final episode of shocking BBC thriller The Replacement, where Morven Christie’s Ellen finally took on rival Paula (Vicky McClure) in a story thick with twists and turns.

However, many viewers have described themselves as “disappointed” with how the series ended, citing sometimes unbelievable plot turns and confusing resolutions that left them scratching their heads.

#TheReplacement well that's three hours of my life I won't get back 😾 — Chasing Badger (@chasingbadger) March 14, 2017

I'm literally so confused. How did she get caught? Did she hand herself in? #TheReplacement — Ellie (@EllieGranata) March 14, 2017

Anyone else really disappointed with the ending of #TheReplacement? — Ross Adams (@ross_adams) March 14, 2017

Shame #TheReplacement turned into The A-Team during its last episode. Left huge plot holes. Made mums look mental. V disappointing finale — Michael Hogan (@michaelhogan) March 14, 2017

The last episode is so far-fetched #TheReplacement — Joanne de Mesa (@JoanneMesa) March 14, 2017

Shit ending to a most ludicrous episode #TheReplacement — VintageVamp (@VintageElaine) March 14, 2017

The final episode of #TheReplacement is what happens when a writer uses up all their good ideas in episode one — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) March 14, 2017

#TheReplacement

"I want that finished script on my desk in 10 minutes."

"But I'm only half-way through episode 3…"

"10 MINUTES!" — Judith McDevitt (@judithmcd22) March 14, 2017

Script writers working on last episode of #TheReplacement pic.twitter.com/6R4D9K2uzr — Sam Bridger (@marketingmog) March 14, 2017

For the most part, viewers were just confused about the series’ ending, which involved a mix of hotwired airbags, unexplained arrests and sort-of A-Team shenanigans that left fans at home reeling.

Did Paula confess? How did the police suddenly arrest her? Confused #TheReplacement — Sarah Witten (@sarahwitten) March 14, 2017

So confused about #TheReplacement – why did Paula get arrested and why did Ian lose custody? — ncl_medic 🇪🇺 (@ncl_medic) March 14, 2017

Still, not to worry – we sat down with the show’s writer Joe Ahearne to clear up a few of these mysteries, and he helped shed light on exactly what happened between Paula and Ellen as well as revealing a different ending that might have appeared instead.

And who knows? Maybe now that we’ve all had a good sleep or another watch on iPlayer, it might be a little clearer exactly what happened. Fingers crossed.

You can read our full interview with The Replacement creator and writer Joe Ahearne below.