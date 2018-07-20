Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars gets shock revival and new trailer

A decade after it first aired, the animated series is returning

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is coming back – a decade after it first hit our screens.

Advertisement

Fans at San Diego Comic-Con celebrating ten years since the animated series’ debut were given an unexpected treat when it was announced that 12 brand new episodes are coming next year.

And to prove it, they’ve even released a teaser trailer to whet appetites:

After launching in 2008, the show ran for five seasons but was never afforded a proper conclusion. Now, that is going to be rectified.

Despite originally airing on Cartoon Network, the series is now, of course, only going to be made available on Disney’s new streaming service.

Series director Dave Filoni, who revealed the news at SDCC during the Star Wars: The Clone Wars 10th anniversary panel, told StarWars.com that it was “very rewarding” to be able to finish the series.

“Any opportunity to put the final pieces of the story in place is meaningful as a storyteller,” he said. “I’m happy for the opportunity to define these things and the end of this part of the Clone War.”

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Clone Wars will air in 2019