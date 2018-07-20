Hollyoaks: Milo’s threat to Cindy ruins Holly and Damon’s wedding? Nathan Morris reveals all

Milo Entwistle returns to Hollyoaks next week threatening to expose Cindy Cunningham’s one-night stand with her daughter Holly’s fiance Damon Kinsella on the eve of the wedding.

Driven from his surrogate family home thanks to Cindy making her former lodger take the rap for her bad behaviour, Milo is more unstable than ever as he now believes Cindy is the biggest danger to the Cuninghams – and he’s determined to get rid of her!

“Since Dirk kicked him out of the village Milo has been living rough in an isolated, dingy squat,” reveals Nathan Morris, who plays the nervous computer nerd. “He’s heartbroken and lonely, which is sending him to a very dark place in his mind! Having learnt Cindy slept with Damon behind Holly’s back, he wants Cindy to face justice.”

Following the joyriding accident in his teens that killed Cindy, Tom and Mandy’s parents, guilt-ridden Milo has made it his mission to protect the family to atone for the tragedy – only his efforts have resulted in one disaster after another. Could Cindy go the same way as her stalker, Gavin Armstrong, who died as Milo tried to apprehend him?

“Milo has never meant to hurt anyone,” insists Morris. “But he’s not coping emotionally after losing everything. He’s not a murderer or a villain, but Cindy should tread carefully – she may have pushed him too far by messing with Holly’s happiness.”

Confronting Cindy as the wedding day dawns, fans will have to wait and see if Milo tells Holly her mother and groom-to-be’s dirty secret, and if the wedding even goes ahead – but there’s more drama to come in the long-running storyline as the recently-released summer trailer shows Tom finding the newspaper clipping revealing Mr Entwistle was responsible for his mum and dad’s demise…

“Milo cares deeply about the Cunninghams,” says Morris. “Once Tom finds out, he’ll be terrified the family will never want to him again.”

The trailer also teases a death-defying stunt as Cindy dangles perilously from a crane trapped in a car, begging Milo for mercy… “I think there’s been enough spoilers for now!” interjects Morris. “Watch and find out what’s all about. All I can say is there is a serious cliffhanger – or should I say car-hanger!”

