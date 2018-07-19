Emmerdale: Liv reports Lachlan to the police – is the net closing in? Here’s what happens next

Emmerdale’s Liv Flaherty is convinced Lachlan White tried to kill her and has now got the police involved in her attempt to expose the village villain. Little does she know Lachlan is more dangerous than she realises, and she could be the next in an ever-growing list of victims…

In tonight’s hour-long edition (Thursday 19 July), Liv confronted Lucky with her suspicions he sabotaged the boiler and carbon monoxide detector in Mill Cottage to murder her, along with Robert Sugden, after discovering she’d been sending threatening texts as she knew he’d stolen from the B&B.

Steely Lachlan remained calm and made his nemesis doubt herself by implying she imagined their showdown at the cottage and is suffering the after effects of concussion and poisoning – and chillingly suggested no one would believe a boozing juvenile delinquent like her anyway…

Necking vodka at the pavilion after being rattled by the wicked White teen, Liv then talked to local copper PC Swirling when big brother Aaron Dingle called him to the house and insisted she tell the authorities her theories on Lachlan. Unfortunately her story sounded shaky and with no evidence, and clever Lucky holding his nerve, Ms Flaherty’s claims weren’t taken too seriously – although Swirling is now planning to speak to Lachlan to get his side of events… Could he crumble under police questioning?

Lachlan possibly carried out two more kills this week: we still don’t know for sure if he did away with con man Terry and buried him in the woods, and he’s also hiding the truth about his aunt Rebecca’s mysterious disappearance, who viewers last saw catching her nasty nephew in the act of flooding Mill Cottage with noxious gas.

Next week, Belle Dingle demands answers when she finds Rebecca’s memory book in boyfriend Lachlan’s car boot and demands answers – will Belle believe his lie the book must have fallen from Rebecca’s bag?

Lachlan then fakes a text from Rebecca to himself as his 18th birthday dawns. However, the calculating killer starts to lose his cool when he’s quizzed about Rebecca’s whereabouts, leading a concerned Robert to investigate what’s really happened to the mother of his child.

When Robert makes a shock discovery, could the game finally be up for Lachlan as his string of slays is revealed? Will Liv finally be believed – or could she pay a fatal price for rattling Mr White before he gets found out?

