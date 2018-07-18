Who is Danny Jones? The Voice Kids UK coach profile

The Voice Kids has returned to ITV – and so too has Danny Jones!

Alongside Pixie Lott and will.i.am, McFly star Danny is hoping to find the next pint-sized superstar talent.

So who is he? And who is on Team Danny?

Instagram: @dannyjonesofficial

Twitter: @itsDannyJones

Best known for: Being one of the lead singers and guitarists in British noughties boys-with-guitars-band McFly, who first rose to fame when they toured with Busted. The band released numerous Top Ten singles, including 5 Colours in Her Hair, Obviously, and It’s All About You.

Who’s on Team Danny on The Voice Kids?

J’Ci

Jennifer

Jessie

Jacob, aged 14

Drew

Josh

Zoe

Brooke, aged 9

Harry, aged 14

Lola

Charlie

Lucy

Born and raised in Bolton, Greater Manchester, Jones first rose to fame in 2004 as a member of pop rock band McFly, a four piece band who smashed into the charts with their catchy tunes, which nabbed them thousands of screaming teenage fans.

Jones wrote a number of the band’s biggest hits, and also wrote some of the most popular album tracks, including one of his most famous compositions, Not Alone.

Thirteen years, several albums and a few collaborations with their old pals Busted later, McFly are still touring and making music – though they haven’t officially released a new single in several years.

Jones works as a producer for other acts and has worked with One Direction. He produced a bonus track for the boyband on their second album, Take Me Home, and helped write Don’t Forget Where You Belong from the band’s third album Midnight Memories.

He’s also a keen DJ and works with Roger Sanchez under the name ‘The Saturn V’.

You might also remember him from 2010’s Popstar to Operastar, in which he competed to, well, take his pop star skills and become an opera star. He didn’t do too badly, making it all the way to week four before being knocked out.

Jones has also popped up on All Star Mr & Mrs with his wife, Georgia Horsley, who is a former Ms England winner.

He does have some history with The Voice too, having served as something of an assistant mentor alongside Westlife member Kian Egan on The Voice of Ireland.

And his sister, Vicky, was knocked out in the Battle Rounds of series three of The Voice UK.

The Voice Kids airs every day this week at 8pm on ITV