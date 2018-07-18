What time is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing on TV?

Everything you need to know about BBC2's new comedy

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing does exactly what it says on the tin. It’s gentle comedy is only interrupted by the occasional fish; a show where two friends head to the river, the series offers a moment of relaxation amongst the onslaught of summer dramas. Here’s how and when to watch the new series.

When is it on?

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing airs on BBC2 at 10pm on Wednesdays or is available on iPlayer.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and it shows snaps from their first episode in Norfolk in the video below.

What is it about?

After undergoing heart operations, the pair of comedians took a well earned break. Settling on fishing, which provided just the right amount of exercise while sitting down, the lifelong friends and co-hosts head into the great outdoors to talk about life, death and everything in between.

Seeking a solution to his anxiety, Mortimer decided to call up mate Whitehouse and teach him how to fish. Bob is a total novice, prompting Paul, a seasoned fisherman, to take on the role of a slightly exasperated teacher. Though, really, fishing is only small part of the show, with the question of mortality playing on both men’s minds.

Who are Mortimer and Whitehouse?

Actor, writer and comedian Mortimer is a familiar face from Vic and Bob and countless TV comedy appearances on shows such as Would I Lie To You?

With a similar CV, Whitehouse has also featured film films such as Alice Through the Looking Glass and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

The pair have been friends for years and make an effortless duo on the BBC2 show.

