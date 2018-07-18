Everything you need to know about The Voice Kids 2018

Your guide to when the show starts, who the coaches are and the format for the new series...

The Voice Kids is back on ITV for a second series this summer – and this year, the search for Britain’s best young singer will air every night across this week.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the competition…

When is The Voice Kids on?

The Voice Kids 2018 airs tonight at 8pm on ITV. The episode runs for an hour and a half, ending at 9.30pm.

Who are the coaches on The Voice Kids?

Coaches will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones will return to the red chairs, while Emma Willis is back to host.

Who are the singers on The Voice Kids?

Coaches will, Danny and Pixie have already been blown away by the likes of seven-year-old Shaney-Lee from Bristol performing John Denver’s Country Roads, Take Me Home:

Danny Jones said Shaney-Lee had “the cutest voice” he’d ever heard, while Lilia from Swindon performed Flashlight and had all three coaches hitting their buttons and turning for the 10-year-old.

“That was crazy for a 10-year-old!” exclaimed Pixie. “It just kept getting better and better and better. And then that really high note that you hit – you just hit it perfectly”. Danny reckoned Lilia reminded him of “a little Sia”.

How will the new format for The Voice Kids work?

Instead of airing once weekly as it did last year, The Voice Kids 2018 will be broadcast across eight days.

The blind auditions will take place from Saturday 14th – Tuesday 17th July. The competition is open to children aged between seven and 14, who will try to secure one of 12 spots on each coach’s team. Those who don’t make it through still get advice and encouragement from the celebrity coaches when their chairs turn at the end of each audition.

Then, the Battles will run from Wednesday 18th – Thursday 19th July. This will see three young singers from each team get together and perform for each place in the semi-final.

Next, the semi-final is on Friday 20th July. There are no Steals on the Kids show, meaning there are no second chances for the coaches. Four singers from each team appear in the semi-final.

And finally, the live final will air on Saturday 21st July. Viewers at home will vote for the winner of the 2018 competition.

What will the winner of The Voice Kids take home?

The winner will be awarded with a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education, as well as a family holiday to Disneyland Paris.

Advertisement

The Voice Kids 2018 begins on Saturday 14th July at 8pm and airs every night this week at 8pm on ITV