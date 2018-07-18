Accessibility Links

New Doctor Who pictures hint at dark times for Jodie Whittaker’s team

What terrible foes could the Doctor’s new friends be facing?

man dip Gill, Bradley Walsh, Jodie Whittaker and Tosin Cole in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)

Yet more pictures are emerging from the upcoming series of Doctor Who, teasing the introduction of new Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker and her Tardis team – but this time, things are looking a little darker.

Compared to what we’ve seen so far, these two new images seem to show the Doctor and her friends in some dire straits, with the first (above) showing the quartet in what looks like a historical setting, looking towards an unknown person or object with trepidation.

The second picture, meanwhile, only shows companions Graham (Bradley Walsh), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Ryan (Tosin Cole) by some rusty machinery in an arid location (quite possibly taken from rumoured South Africa filming), with the trio looking even more worried about whatever challenges they’re facing in their travels.

Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)

The new images (which had been floating around online previously but have only been officially released today) are a far cry from the upbeat feel of the first picture revealed from the new series or the weekend’s teaser trailer, and could confirm that Doctor Who’s trademark mix of tones and storyline styles depending on the episode will only continue in series 11.

Still, even if they’re taken out of context – it could be that the sad-looking Doctor is about to burst into a grin at a moments’ notice – it’s an exciting look for fans at what’s to come.

Oh, and these photos aren’t all the BBC have released in the last day. Joining the “motion portraits” of companions Ryan and Yaz that were released earlier in the week, we can now also have a look at a similar shot of Graham, reading the paper in the same chip shop featured in the teaser trailer.

After making do with about three photos of Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor for the last year, it’s a definite improvement for Doctor Who fans as we edge ever-closer to the series’ autumn airdate.

But don’t assume this is the end – because from what we hear, they may be yet more photos emerging from the Time Vortex later this week

Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor on the cover of the Radio Times magazine
The special Radio Times Doctor Who preview issue, featuring exclusive interviews with Jodie Whittaker and her new team, is on sale now

