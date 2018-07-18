Hollyoaks: Tony leaves the village – abandoning his dying daughter!

Hollyoaks’ longest-serving character Tony Hutchinson has left the village, unable to cope with daughter Dee Dee’s latest diagnosis as she battles a life-threatening rare brain condition. Clashing with wife Diane over a controversial new treatment for the ailing little girl, Tone walked away after an emotional exchange with Dee Dee – has he gone for good?

Tonight’s E4 episode (Wednesday 18 July) saw Tony and Diane told by doctors that four year-old Dee Dee, who has autoimmune encephalitis which attacks the body’s immune system, is not responding to her current treatment.

The Hutchinsons were faced with an impossible choice – agree to a more aggressive treatment, which has potentially fatal consequences the child may not survive, or stay as they are and risk Dee Dee dying from her illness.

Not wanting to put her kid in any more danger, Diane thought they should let things take their natural course – but Tony pleaded with her to carry on fighting and sign the consent form so they could at least try to save Dee Dee.

Alone with his daughter, Tony’s heart broke when the fading youngster asked her daddy if he was going to be an angel… With not a dry eye in the house, Tony struggled to mask his emotions back at home when him and Di tried to stay strong for Dee Dee’s twin brother Ant. Telling Diane he was popping out for ice cream, Tony left the flat, dumped his mobile phone in the nearest bin and carried on walking out of the village – telling no one where he’s going…

Is this the end of Tony’s 23 years in Hollyoaks? And is Dee Dee really going to die?

