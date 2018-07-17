Who is Pixie Lott? Everything you need to know about The Voice Kids coach

Meet the chart-topping singer who had a stint on the Strictly dance floor and the West End stage

The Voice Kids is BACK for series two – and Pixie Lott is one of the three superstar coaches who is also returning to the red spinning chairs.

But who is Pixie? And which singers are on her team? Here’s what you need to know…

Instagram: @pixielott

Twitter: @PixieLott

Best known for: Being a chart-topping pop singer, before gracing the Strictly Come Dance dance floor and the West End stage.

Who’s on Team Pixie on The Voice Kids?

Ella

Phoebe

Shaney-Lee, aged 7

Lilia, aged 10

Daniel, aged 14

Ciaran

Holly

Lauren Mia

Will

Born in Bromley, Pixie Lott started out her singing career as a MySpace sensation for teenage girls, before going onto release two number one singles – Mama Do and Boys and Girls – in 2009 and a debut album Turn it Up, which reached the Top 10. In total she has three top 10 albums and three number one singles.

Pixie Lott joined the cast of Inspector George Gently in 2013, starring alongside Martin Shaw and Lee Ingleby as a holiday camp entertainer in the sixties detective drama.

This wasn’t Lott’s last television appearance though; she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing a year later. Despite being the highest scoring contestant of the series, she was knocked out in the quarter-finals.

Lott also swapped the screen for the stage when she played Manhattan good-time girl Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s – a role made famous by Audrey Hepburn.

Pixie’s currently underway on her summer tour, and is playing dates including Brighton’s Pride festival and Party in the Park in North Yorkshire.

She’s engaged to model Oliver Cheshire. The pair have been dating for eight years and often post loved-up pictures on Instagram:

The Voice Kids airs every night this week at 8pm on ITV