Matt Smith and Natalie Dormer fight the “Infected” in first trailer for zombie movie Patient Zero
Doctor Who's Matt Smith and Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer must save humanity from the victims of a terrifying viral super-strain
Matt Smith is used to saving humanity and fighting off strange creatures from his Doctor Who days – but the first trailer from his upcoming movie Patient Zero reveals a darker tale of an unprecedented global pandemic, as Smith’s character Morgan teams up with Dr Gina Rose (Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer) against the zombie takeover.
Swapping his crisp English accent from playing Prince Phillip in The Crown, Smith is an American who becomes vital to humanity’s survival as the last survivors huddle underground in a nuclear silo, fearful of the intelligent and super-strong creatures created by the viral strain.
As the only man gifted with the ability to speak the new growling language of the “Infected”, he leads the last survivors on a hunt for Patient Zero and a cure. Can he and Dr Rose work out what’s going on before time runs out?
But as one of the Infected (Stanley Tucci) argues back – “I don’t think that we’re the diseased. We’re the cure…”
Patient Zero will be released in the US in September 2018. A UK released date has not yet been announced