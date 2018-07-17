Hollyoaks: Lily to cheat on Prince with Romeo?

Hollyoaks newcomer Romeo Quinn has come to the village to track down his long-lost father James Nightingale, but with the lawyer under suspicion of murder and currently being held in custody for assault there’s little chance of a family reunion – but charming Romeo soon finds another reason to stick around…

Catching Lily McQueen’s eye, the pair come into contact next week when Lil’s husband Prince and twin brother Hunter decide to liven up the summer by holding weekly Ibiza-style outdoor rave parties in the village. Romeo is enjoying the revelry, and meets Lily when she finds a quiet place to chill during the bash.

Immediately turning on the flirtation, the confident teen unleashes his best moves, complete with cheesy Shakespeare quotes (with a name like that, how could he resist?) and doesn’t appear to care Lily is a happily married woman. Although her giggly reaction calls into question exactly how happy she is being Mrs McQueen…

As Romeo’s pursuit of Lily begins, Hunter continues to struggle with his anxiety and runs off into the woods when the crowds become too overwhelming – only to stumble upon something very unexpected on the ground. Eventually confiding his gruesome discovery in Prince, Hunter also admits he’s back on the dodgy anxiety pills, which his concerned sibling makes him stop taking immediately.

But what has Hunter seen in the woods? The last time we were in the leafy locale, Cleo McQueen buried Carl Costello’s blood-stained phone after viewers saw him knocked unconscious by an unseen attacker. Will Prince be too preoccupied with helping haunted Hunter to notice his wife’s head may be turned by a new admirer?

