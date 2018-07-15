When is the next Love Island dumping happening?
Here's everything you need to know about the latest eliminations from the Love Island villa
Love Island is nothing if not brutal.
Just as new islanders are starting to settle into the villa, it’s time to turf some out.
Any single contestants are at constant risk of being dumped, but unlike some shows that eliminate people weekly, a dumping on Love Island can occur at literally any time. They don’t call it a Flack Attack for nothing.
So when is the next dumping of 2018 due to take place? And who has been dumped from the villa?
The next dumping in the villa is happening on Sunday 15th July, after viewers were asked to vote for their favourite couples. Those who receive the fewest votes risk being dumped.
Who has been dumped on Love Island?
Idris Virgo
Kieran Nicholls
Samira Mighty – WITHDREW
Frankie Foster
Grace Wardle
Adam Collard
Darylle Sargeant
Ellie Jones
Alex Miller
Dean Overson, Charlie Williams, Savanna Darnell & Jordan Adefeyisan
Zara McDermott
Eyal Booker
Rosie Williams
Hayley Hughes
Charlie Frederick
Niall Aslam – WITHDREW
Kendall Rae-Knight
Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2