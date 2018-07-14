Netflix orders a third series of Queer Eye – and the guys are taking a road trip
Good news for Queer Eye fans – Netflix has ordered a third series of the hit makeover show.
This time, the gang will be relocating from their usual stomping ground of Atlanta, Georgia to spruce up the lives of residents in Kansas City, Missouri.
Get in, henny! We’re taking a road trip. 😍 Are you ready for Season 3? Kansas City, Missouri HERE. WE. COME. 🙌🌈✨🚗 pic.twitter.com/ZhtbyAMLtE
— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) July 13, 2018
The fab five – Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness – will all be back for series three.
Queer Eye’s third series announcement comes after the acclaimed show received four Emmy nominations.
CAN YOU BELIEVE? We’re honored to be nominated for 4 #Emmys including Outstanding Structured Reality Program.
don’t mind us as we sit in a bathtub to collect our tears😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UVSx6KNNS1
— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) July 12, 2018
