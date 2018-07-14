Who is Josh Denzel? Meet the Love Island contestant and self-confessed “lads’ lad”

The 26-year-old social media host says he misses being in love and misses the affection - will he find what he's looking for in the villa?

26-year-old Josh Denzel is funny, energetic, has a good sense of humour and is fairly good looking – at least that’s what the Love Island star says he’s been told.

“I think I am a well turned out individual, I’m in good shape, I dress well and people do say that I’ve got a fairly decent smile. I’m a bit of an entertainer and I like to make people laugh,” says the presenter, who has hosted videos for the likes of LADbible and SPORTbible.

He’s met plenty of famous faces, including Anthony Joshua, the England rugby team and Harry Kane, so we’re guessing he could do a little bit of name-dropping along the way.

“I am a bit of a boys’ boy,” he says. “I’ve got about 15 boys in my friendship group and no girls so I’m definitely a lads’ lad. If I’m finding love, I wouldn’t want to let too much get in the way.”

That should stand him in good stead with the boys in the villa, but how does he feel about meeting the girls?

“My only worry would be that no one would fancy me!” he confesses. “That’s not an ideal situation. I’ll end up looking a bit of a lemon sat by the pool by myself crying into my water bottle…”

What does Josh look for in a girl?