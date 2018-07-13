When are England playing in the World Cup 2018?

What time are England's games on TV? On what channel? Who will they face in the knockout rounds? Here's everything you need to know about the Three Lions at Russia 2018

Don’t worry: England still have one more game to play in the World Cup 2018. They may have been beaten by Croatia 2-1 in the semis, but Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions still have the opportunity to win the tournament’s bronze prize.

To claim a third-place finish, England will now play Belgium (yes, again). But when and where the match it take place?

Can England collect a consolation prize? Check when their last match is scheduled, and find out everything you need to know about when the England squad will be playing next on TV.

Are England out of the World Cup?

They won’t be able to finish the tournament as champions, but England can still compete for third place. This means they still have one more game left to play.

We’ll have to see how serious the side will take it. Larger teams often use the third place play-off to field fringe players that haven’t enjoyed a lot of pitch time. In other words, we could witness a similar match to England’s group clash against Belgium.

England have played in the third place play-off once before: after losing to the Germans in the 1990 semi-final, the Three Lions played Italy and lost 2-1.

When will England play in the World Cup third place play-off?

England will face Belgium (who lost their semi-final against France 1-0) in the third place on Saturday 14th July, 3pm BST

The match will be broadcast on ITV.

Can I stream the match online?

Yes, UK viewers can the simulcast of the match for free on the ITV Hub.

You’ll need to sign into (or register) to the service before you watch.

When is the World Cup final on TV?

The final between France and Croatia air on Sunday 15th July, kicking off at 4pm BST from Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. The match will be broadcast on both ITV and BBC1.