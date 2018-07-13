Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
When is the next recoupling happening on Love Island 2018?

When is the next recoupling happening on Love Island 2018?

This is when we can next expect to see the islanders gathered around the fire pit for a tense session of recoupling

Caroline Flack, Love Island (ITV, EH)

There’s always so much drama on Love Island – but one of the biggest sources of tears, fallouts and proper muggy behaviour is the recouplings.

Advertisement

So when can we next expect a Flack Attack in the villa? And when will the islanders be faced with the prospect of a recoupling?

After the arrival of new contestants Idris Virgo, Kieran Nicholls and Alexandra Cane, there is going to be a recoupling on Friday 13th July.

The girls will have the pick of the boys in the next recoupling, and Dr Alex, Idris and Kieran have all been battling it out for Alexandra’s attention, so their fate lies in her hands…

In the Beach Hut before the recoupling, Alexandra says: “Ultimately, the decision is down to me. I have now got to choose between Alex, Kieran and Idris… The three guys that I’ve got to choose between, they are all so nice. It’s just making my decision really, really hard because they are all so lovely and I don’t want to send anybody home… I’ve got to go with my instinct and who my mind and heart is telling me.”

Who will Alexandra choose? Could this finally be the end of the road for unlucky-in-love Dr Alex? Or will Idris or Kieran’s Love Island experience be over before it’s even begun?

Advertisement

Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

Love Island Charlie Brake
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Kendall Rae-Knight and Niall Aslam on Love Island 2018

Love Island viewers are doubting whether Niall is a true Harry Potter fan

Kaz and Josh on Love Island

Who are the couples on Love Island 2018?

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island 2018 launch wins 9pm slot and breaks ITV2 record

©ITV Plc

Love Island is back and I’m powerless to the pull of this muggy, melty TV gold

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more