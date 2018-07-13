Hollyoaks: Jessica Fox teases Nancy’s reaction to Darren and Mandy’s affair reveal

Hollyoaks’ Nancy Osborne is dealt a devastating blow next week as she battles MS and clashes with husband Darren about fostering Brooke Hathaway, the daughter of her sister Becca’s killer. As she faces an uncertain future and tries to hold onto her family, the stressed teacher is still oblivious to Darren’s affair with her best mate Mandy Morgan…

Advertisement

“When it comes to Darren she has her blinkers on,” admits Jessica Fox, who plays Nance. “If she found out about the affair I think she’ll be deeply hurt. When Darren didn’t want to sleep with her, Nancy felt it was her fault and that she wasn’t good enough, to know it was because of another woman will be awful.

“She’s been through so much, her surrogate mum Frankie died, her school got blown up, she’s dealing with MS and is now taking on a foster child as well as bringing up her own kids. Darren cheating on her while this was happening is a very low blow!”

Nancy has decided to take in teenager Brooke following the death of the girl’s mother, Fran, but it’s come at a price as the stress has caused an MS relapse which has put Nancy in a wheelchair. Is she overdoing it?

“How she keeps going is beyond me!” marvels Fox. “Imagining Brooke, this smart, vulnerable girl, forced to grow up alone without any support breaks Nancy’s heart, I think she can identify with her. They had an instant connection. With Fran’s death, Nancy is trying to make peace with a terrible part of her life by taking on Brooke.”

Darren disagrees, and thinks his wife is taking on too much, and when the social worker visits the Osbornes to discuss whether the family can offer a suitably stable environment for Brooke to grow up in, will the tension between the couple be evident and scupper the fostering plan? And will Nancy’s failing health be an issue?

“Nancy is putting on a brave face and is determined being in a wheelchair is not going to change anything – but of course it is. However, that’s Nancy for you – she doesn’t want to show weakness, but underneath I think she’s terrified a lot of the time!”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoakspage for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.