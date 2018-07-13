EastEnders: Tina reveals that Stuart tortured her – but can she prove it?

EastEnders’ Tina Carter has confessed Stuart Highway kidnapped and tortured her more than 20 years ago, and the memory is so painful and disturbing she’s kept it suppressed until now.

Advertisement

After freezing with fear in last night’s cliffhanger when a song at the E20 club’s 80s night triggered a chilling recollection, Tina opened up to ex-lover Sonia Fowler in this evening’s episode, Friday 13 July, about the Carter family’s misspent youth on the mean streets of Canning Town.

Tina recalled how she and Mick would play a rough game called ‘torturer’ when they were little with the other local kids, including Stuart, in which a team would be given a word with each member of the team representing a letter – the opposing team then had to catch everyone and physically torture them until they surrendered their letter and completed the word.

Being the only girl made Tina the toughest of the lot, and she never surrendered to Stu – and he never forgot. Fast forward a few years later when Tina was 20 and Mick was 17, both young parents by now, and a drunken, drug-fuelled night down the local pub with the rowdy footie lads got out of hand as the gang recalled the sinister childhood pranking game – and things got so messy Tina blacked out and woke up bound and gagged in a car boot, speeding along and terrified for her life.

Thinking she was going to die, the car finally stopped and a tramp opened the boot and let traumatised Tina out. The driver had gone, she crawled home and never spoke of the shocking incident again.

Always assuming she’d been drugged and abducted by the lairy football fellas, who Stuart had seemingly tried to protect her from, when the horrid Highway requested the song ‘We Call it Acieed’ by D Mob at the E20 80s night on Thursday, Tina had a flashback to hearing the track playing on the car stereo while she was in the boot – and to her horror she realised Stuart must have been the person who put her in the boot and was driving the car…

Sonia urged Teen to come clean to the cops and report Stuart, but Ms Carter was unsure – but when she later saw Stuart outside she declared he was evil and vowed to make him pay.

On Monday 16 July, brave Tina confronts Stuart who denies the claims and insists she has the wrong guy, then agrees to help her track down the real culprit. By Tuesday 17 July Tina suspects he’s hiding the truth to protect himself, and on Thursday 19 July she finally breaks down and tells Linda what happened – overheard by Mick.

When Mick demands answers from his sinister old friend, how will Stu react? Did he really torture Tina, sending her into a lifetime of self-destructive behaviour? And how will Mick make him pay?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders pagefor all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.