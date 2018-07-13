Coronation Street: Sally quits as mayor of Weatherfield – 10 people who could take over

Sally Metcalfe’s reign as mayor of Weatherfield has been cut short after she was duped by con man Duncan Radfield. Tricked into coughing up a council grant to the bogus charity director, which he promptly pocketed and ran off with, Sal avoided an ensuing scandal tonight, Friday 13 July, by swiftly resigning as mayor after just a year in office.

This means the position is now vacant, which got us thinking about who else in Weatherfield might be harbouring political ambitions. Sally was a working-class girl from humble beginnings, who’d have thought she’d rise through the local government ranks to the top job and become the cobbles’ very own Iron Lady? Here are 10 other prospective politicos who could lead the community to greatness…

Gemma Winter

As the gobby gurner lines up as the next potential landlady of the Rovers Return, Prima Doner princess Gem is definitely going places – will it be next stop: the town hall? She’d surely win the disenfranchised millennials vote, although those elaborate mayoral chains getting caught up in her massive hoop earrings might be an issue.

Carla Connor

She ruled over the factory with a rod of iron for years, but having conceded Underworld to Alya Nazir (for now) perhaps a change of direction into municipal government could give Carla her groove back. Zero tolerance on crime (remember when she sent Simon Barlow’s delinquent mates packing?), investing in local business, making sure her constituents always have matching bras and pants, she’s the perfect candidate. Bet she could sort Brexit out too, given the chance.

Ken Barlow

The elder statesman of the Street is a lifelong liberal and possibly the most politically informed member of the community, but has surprisingly never pursued politics as a career. Funny when you consider the jobs he has done in his diverse CV – teacher, journalist, supermarket trolly collector, male escort. It’s time he proved he’s not all talk – what change can you make from dishing out opinions from a winged armchair perusing The Guardian and listening to Mantovani?

Roy Cropper

The steam train enthusiast must be despairing of the current state of the UK public rail network, so why doesn’t he throw his man bag into the ring to be considered the new mayor and use his deep knowledge of trains to get them running on time? As well transport being a major part of his manifesto he’d also be a big patron of the arts, ensure Bessie Street school dinners were nutritionally up to scratch and shut down that branch of Costa on Victoria Street to give independent traders like him a chance.

Toyah Battersby

She’s at a loose end having lost her boyfriend, her business and a baby that was never hers. Perhaps she’ll rediscover her teenage passion for environmental issues? Bring back Spider and Emily Bishop to create a crack ecological task force to save Weatherfield’s countryside, operating from an office in a tree house on the red rec. In her eco-warrior youth our Toyah memorably staged numerous animal welfare protests, including freeing Theresa the turkey from being the family’s Christmas dinner and liberating prawns from the frozen fish aisle of Freshco’s.

Brian Packham

Pompous Mr Packham perfectly fits the Corrie tradition of self-aggrandizing wannabe-alpha males with an undercurrent of buffoonery – think back to the likes of Leonard Swindley, Derek Wilton and the great Alf Roberts, himself an ex-mayor. Bri already works for the council so an internal application is bound to be looked upon favourably. Imagine lovable Cathy as the People’s Lady Mayoress, she’d be his Eva Peron-style secret weapon with the voters.

Eileen Grimshaw

We’ve forgiven salt-of-the-earth Eileen for her involvement with serial killer Pat Phelan, but the press would have a field day dragging that scandalous scouse skeleton out of her closet. Although if anyone can front out their mistakes and keep the public on their side it’s eternal survivor Mrs G. With that shock of blonde hair, sardonic manner and blunt approach she’s practically the female Boris Johnson.

Mary Taylor

Turning her motor home into a battle bus, Mary would inspire constituents with megaphone in hand campaigning for social justice. Imagine her speeches, quoting Mills and Boon and Barbara Cartland – and she’d bring any political rally to a standstill with a song, having recently belted out the hits of Barbara Dickson and Louis Armstrong on screen.

Maria Connor

Little Miss Meek has found her inner roar now she’s been cut loose from the strings of Audrey’s salon and is displaying an impressive fighting spirit as she squares up to her old boss for control of Weatherfield’s hairdressing industry. As well as stealing Audrey’s clients for a more modern cut and blow dry, becoming the next mayor would be another stab in the eye to Mrs Roberts, herself a former Lady Mayoress on late hubby Alf’s arm. Anything Aud can do, Maria can do better…

Summer Spellman

Already an experienced campaigner following the success of the ‘Speak and Save’ initiative highlighting mental health issues she set up in the wake of Aidan Connor’s suicide, switched-on Summer is a political ingenue with her finger on the pulse of important social topics, and talks more sense than people twice her age. William Pitt was in his early 20s when he became the youngest Prime Minister in UK history – keep your eye on teenager Summer, she’s going all the way to Number 10.

