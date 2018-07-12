When is Amazon Prime Day 2018? How does it work? How do I get the best deals?

Everything you need to know about one of the biggest online discounting days of the year...

Prime Day is an annual event held by online retailing giant Amazon that offers a huge range of deep discounts on a wide range of products and services to Amazon Prime Members.

Advertisement

For 2018, Amazon are promising the biggest and best event ever with more than a million deals globally and more than 40 per cent more spotlight deals than last year. There will also be pop up entertainment events in cities around the world and a range of new product launches during the Prime Day period – so keep your eyes peeled.

When is Prime Day 2018?

Although it’s called Prime Day, the event will actually last 36 hours (a Prime Day and a half, if you will) and starts on 16 July 2018 at midday and will run until 17 July 2018 at midnight.

How does Prime Day work?

In order to qualify for Prime Day deals and discounts you must be an Amazon Prime member.

However, you can get a 30 day free trial of Amazon Prime here, meaning you can enjoy all the deals without any initial outlay.

What things can we expect to see deals on during Prime Day?

Amazon are expected to offer deals across their retail ranges for Prime Day, but it’s likely many of the biggest discounts will come on TVs, smart home equipment like Amazon Echo, tablets, kitchen goods, groceries, toys, furniture items, fashion and clothing, appliances, electronics and much more.

In the run up to Prime Day Amazon Alexa owners will be informed of the latest news by saying; “Alexa, when is Prime Day” to their smart speaker.

Are there any deals available now?

Every day leading up to Prime Day, Amazon members will be treated to a range of deals and discounts. The following deals are available from today, so it’s worth signing up for your free trial immediately if you want to take full advantage:

Prime Video – Up to 50% off movies and TV to rent or buy on Prime Video.

– Up to 50% off movies and TV to rent or buy on Prime Video. Prime Video Channels – 3 months subscription at no extra cost on selected channels. Includes Discovery, Shudder, MGM and BFI Player.

– 3 months subscription at no extra cost on selected channels. Includes Discovery, Shudder, MGM and BFI Player. Amazon Music – Four months of the premium service for just 99p (usually £7.99 a month or £79 a year for Prime members).

Four months of the premium service for just 99p (usually £7.99 a month or £79 a year for Prime members). Twitch Prime – gives away a free PC game every day including titles like Pillars of Eternity and Brutal Legend.

gives away a free PC game every day including titles like Pillars of Eternity and Brutal Legend. Kindle Unlimited – Three months of unlimited reading for no extra cost.

More Prime Exclusive Deals of the Day will start from Monday 9 July with one new deal a day until Monday 16 July. So it’s worth signing up NOW for your free trial to ensure you don’t miss out.

How do I get the best deals on Prime Day?

Watch a deal. This is a function available on the Amazon app that allows you to keep an eye on the best deals. You can preview and track the deals when you’re at home and on the go.

Filter your deals. You can filter the Prime Day deals by popular interests like TVs & Home Entertainment and Smart Home allowing you to find what you are looking for faster.

Advertisement

Search, search, search. Use the Amazon search function to ensure you’re searching for exactly what you’re looking for. Remember, when the deals are gone they’re gone – so make sure you check back regularly during the event.