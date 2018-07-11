Accessibility Links

JK Rowling reveals release date of new Cormoran Strike novel Lethal White

The fourth instalment in Rowling's series of detective novels will hit shelves this autumn

JK Rowling

JK Rowling has revealed that the fourth instalment of her bestselling Cormoran Strike novels, Lethal White, will hit shelves on 18th September.

The Harry Potter author, who writes the crime fiction series under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, made the announcement on Twitter with a first look image of the cover design.

The Strike novels, which so far include The Cuckoo’s Calling, The Silkworm and Career of Evil, follow Cormoran Strike, a London-based private investigator, and his assistant Robin Ellacott. The BBC adapted the books for the television series Strike, starring Tom Burke as the eponymous detective and Holliday Grainger as Ellacott.

Rowling has previously stated that Lethal White will pick up immediately after the final events of the third instalment, Career of Evil.

The books’ publisher Little, Brown has teased the plot details for the new novel, in which Strike and Ellacott attempt to solve a mystery involving a troubled young man named Billy, who approaches Strike with claims that he witnessed a crime as a child.

The pair “set off on a twisting trail that leads them through the backstreets of London, into a secretive inner sanctum within Parliament, and to a beautiful but sinister manor house deep in the countryside,” according to the book’s blurb.

Strike and Ellacott’s relationship is also described as “more fraught than it ever has been”. While Ellacott is “invaluable” to Strike’s business, “their personal relationship is much, much more tricky than that”.

