Everything you need to know about The Voice Kids 2018

The Voice Kids is coming back to ITV for a second series this summer – and this year, the search for Britain’s best young singer will air every night across one week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the competition…

When does The Voice Kids start?

The Voice Kids 2018 begins on Saturday 14th July at 8pm on ITV.

How will the new format work?

Instead of airing once weekly as it did last year, The Voice Kids 2018 will be broadcast across eight days.

The blind auditions will take place from Saturday 14th – Tuesday 17th July. The competition is open to children aged between seven and 14, who will try to secure one of 12 spots on each coach’s team. Those who don’t make it through still get advice and encouragement from the celebrity coaches when their chairs turn at the end of each audition.

Then, the Battles will run from Wednesday 18th – Thursday 19th July. This will see three young singers from each team get together and perform for each place in the semi-final.

Next, the semi-final is on Friday 20th July. There are no Steals on the Kids show, meaning there are no second chances for the coaches. Four singers from each team appear in the semi-final.

And finally, the live final will air on Saturday 21st July. Viewers at home will vote for the winner of the 2018 competition.

What will the winner take home?

The winner will be awarded with a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education, as well as a family holiday to Disneyland Paris.

Who are the coaches?

Coaches will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones will return to the red chairs, while Emma Willis is back to host.

