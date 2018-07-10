Emmerdale: Rebecca killed off after passionate reunion with Ross?

She could be Lachlan's next victim after finally getting it on with the buff Barton

Emmerdale’s Rebecca White finally reignites her on/off romance with Ross Barton next week, but after the bad boy helps her out of a tricky situation and they end up kissing she vanishes from the village – possibly forever…

After many false starts and awkward misunderstandings, Bex decides to try and break the curse that is seemingly on their relationship and tells Ross she wants to give things another go. Ross confides in big brother Pete he’s thrilled and optimistic it could work out this time.

The pair are thrown together when Rebecca begs Ross for help when he finds her with a stolen car transporter loaded with her late dad Lawrence’s swanky motors, which have got stuck. Explaining she rescued the vehicles before they can be sold, Ross helps stash them in the barn at Butlers farm, getting the posh princess off the hook.

The thrill of the illegal activity pushes them into a passionate embrace and the romance appears to be definitely back on – unfortunately the curse then strikes again…

PC Swirling has some questions for Ms White about the stolen cars, but a more worrying development comes when Rebecca finds nephew Lachlan White behaving very strangely at Mill Cottage – unbeknown to her, he’s engineered a toxic gas leak at the property to kill Liv Flaherty, who he believes is behind the recent wave of texts threatening to expose his killer crimes.

With Liv, housemate Robert Sugden, and Rebecca’s baby son Seb trapped in the cottage fighting for their lives thanks to Lucky’s latest sinister scheme to cover his tracks, Bex finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time – the next thing viewers will see after she confronts Lachlan is the wicked White teen standing by his car holding a bloodied spanner, with the body of his latest victim bundled into the boot.

Has Auntie Rebecca been killed just as she’d finally found happiness with Ross?

