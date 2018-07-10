Emmerdale: Liv to be killer Lachlan’s next victim in shock gas attack?

Emmerdale serial killer Lachlan White looks set to claim another victim next week when he targets Liv Flaherty believing she’s behind the texts threatening to expose his crimes, but an attempt to silence her ends in bloodshed that could see the teenage girl’s life taken.

Tormented by the text messages from someone he believes could expose his murderous spree that has so far claimed mum Chrissie, granddad Lawrence and best friend Gerry Roberts, Lachlan sees Liv glued to her phone and leaps to the conclusion she’s been sending them – which means she must be dealt with as only Lucky knows how…

Secretly tampering with the carbon monoxide detector at Mill Cottage, calculating Lachlan puts his latest murderous plan into action while oblivious Liv, and housemate Robert Sugden, are unwittingly exposed to deadly fumes leaking into the house – has Lachlan really gone so far as to deliberately cause a gas escape to cover his tracks?

The next day, remorseless Lucky wonders if his sick plan has worked and his little Liv problem has been solved, but the wicked White is horrified to learn his baby cousin Seb is in the house and rushes over to try and save him.

When he arrives a bleary-eyed Liv wakes up and confronts Lachlan, wondering what on earth is going on – panicked Lucky pushes her and she’s knocked out when he bangs her head.

Observing unconscious Liv and Robert, Lachlan leaves the scene of the crime satisfied he’s got away with it again, only to run into auntie Rebecca White who turns up, and immediately demands answers as to her nephew’s naughty behaviour…

The next thing we see is Lachlan standing by his car clutching a bloody spanner having bundled his latest victim into the boot – but who has met a sticky end at the toxic teen’s hand? Has Rebecca finally learnt the truth about her nefarious nephew, or can Lucky talk his way out of her questioning? Or does he drag Liv into the boot to insure she stays silent, permanently?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.