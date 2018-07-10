Emmerdale: David starts steamy fling with doctor’s wife Maya

Matthew Wolfenden teases it's not just a one-off: "Their relationship is definitely going somewhere"

Emmerdale’s David Metcalfe begins a steamy new romance with doctor’s wife Maya Stepney next week, seemingly driving the final nail into the coffin of his marriage to Tracy and angering GP Liam – leading to a very awkward visit to the surgery!

With both on the rebound, David and Maya’s closeness predictably takes them to the bedroom, and the pair end up sleeping together.

“It’s over with Tracy and Maya is having her own marital problems, so we are each other’s shoulder to cry on,” reveals Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David. “There is a bit of a spark and things begin to happen. They get a bit drunk and David leans in for a kiss…”

The morning after, Frank Clayton spies Maya doing the walk of shame and tells daughter Tracy her estranged other half has clearly moved on. “David has washed his hands of Tracy by this point, and he’s lost the plot a bit and jumped into bed with Maya as a reaction to something that’s happened between them,” continues Wolfenden. “Classic rebound! When Tracy finds out she says ‘that’s it’ and he’s gutted.”

Tracy also has news of her own, which she confides in her father and may well put another spin on the situation. Emmerdale are keeping that under wraps, but Wolfenden tells us David’s dalliance has a more comical consequence when he has a doctor’s appointment of a rather sensitive nature with the man who’s wife he’s just bedded…

“David’s worried his cancer might have come back as he has a pain down below, but having just slept with Maya it could be just a strain. It turns out it’s Dr Cavanagh who has to do the testicular examination! There is a quite a funny scene where David has to drop his trousers, he doesn’t know what the doctor might do to him!”

Farcical examinations aside, Louisa Clein, who’s minor role as Maya is set to expand in the coming months, promises her character’s burgeoning romance is more than just a hasty rebound. “It’s tentative but there’s definitely potential for them. They are two insecure people looking for support from each other. They want it to be a good relationship and are seeing how it goes. However, it could be awkward as Maya is David’s stepson Jacob’s teacher!”

“This is definitely going to go somewhere,” echoes Wolfenden of his new on-screen love interest. “We don’t know where yet, we’re due a chat with the boss to discuss that, but in the short-term we will be together for a while.”

