EastEnders: Tina reveals shocking secret about Stuart to the Carters

EastEnders’ Tina Carter finally admits the details of her shocking past with evil Stuart Highway to the rest of the her family next week, but how will they react when the truth emerges?

Since Mick’s childhood friend Stuart came back into his life he’s brought nothing but trouble, as he attempted to embroil the upstanding landlord in his risky crusade as a sexual predator hunter whereby he tracks down paedophiles and exposes them online.

When he mistakenly accused an innocent man of preying on underage girls, Mick shopped his mate to the police for his misguided quest and Stuart vowed revenge.

Having returned to Walford from an overseas trip, Mick’s auntie Tina was stunned to see Stuart and had a flashback to a terrifying incident from her childhood involving the horrid Highway. Sharing her recollection with friend Sonia Fowler, Teen is encouraged to report the incident to the police and on Monday 16 July she confronts Stu about what he did to her.

Convincing her she’s got the wrong guy and is remembering the event all wrong, Stuart tells Mick and Linda what Tina went through but avoids implicating himself. Tina starts to think Halfway’s bullying brother may be manipulating her into believing his innocence and her suspicions mount when she witnesses him lash out at a rowdy punter in the pub.

Drowning her sorrows as she struggles to cope with the unhappy memories, on Thursday 19 July Tina is recovering from a heavy night and eventually breaks down and confesses to Linda that Stuart was responsible for what happened, overheard by a shellshocked Mick.

On Friday 20 July, Mick confronts Stuart armed with what he heard Tina say, but will he get to the truth of what really happened? And with Mick feeling indebted to Stuart for going to prison for something he did, where he was subsequently sexually abused by a guard, will Mr Carter’s loyalties be torn as to who he should believe?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders pagefor all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.