Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
EastEnders: Kandice Taylor’s back begging for Karen’s help – first pics of Hannah Spearritt’s return

EastEnders: Kandice Taylor’s back begging for Karen’s help – first pics of Hannah Spearritt’s return

What does Karen's snobby sister want this time?

bbcjh

EastEnders’ Karen Taylor is reunited with her snobby sister Kandice next week as former S Club singer Hannah Spearritt returns to the cast after making her debut last Christmas. Will the gobby siblings be bickering again as Kandice begs for help?

Advertisement

On Monday 16 July, Kandice makes a surprise visit to Walford and reveals she’s taking part in a charity event organised by her local swanky golf club, only she doesn’t want to do it. After some predictable squabbling with her sibling, Karen decides to lend her assistance.

As the Taylors, and Bernie’s best mate Tiff Butcher, rally round in her hour of need, Kandice goes to great lengths to avoid her charitable commitments and soon gets on the family’s nerves with her outrageous antics.

bbcjh

By Friday 20 July Kandice’s comedic plan to duck her responsibilities has pretty much collapsed, and she and Karen come to blows – but could there be more to Kandi’s behaviour? Is she spinning her estranged clan a pack of lies?

bbcjh

Is she secretly down on her luck and has been forced to abandon her wealthy lifestyle to slum it in Albert Square? Spearritt, who also starred in various TV dramas including Primeval and Death in Paradise, is confirmed as being back for another short stint, following the two episodes in December, but it’s been rumoured she could be offered a more permanent place in the show if the character catches on with viewers…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders pagefor all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

bbcjh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

112374

BBC director-general refuses to apologise to Cliff Richard for coverage of raid on his home

imagenotavailable1

DVD round-up: Tinker, Tailor; Victorian Farm; Little White Lies

imagenotavailable1

Actor and comedian Lance Percival dies aged 81

imagenotavailable1

Discover the real Downton Abbey

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more