EastEnders: Kandice Taylor’s back begging for Karen’s help – first pics of Hannah Spearritt’s return

EastEnders’ Karen Taylor is reunited with her snobby sister Kandice next week as former S Club singer Hannah Spearritt returns to the cast after making her debut last Christmas. Will the gobby siblings be bickering again as Kandice begs for help?

Advertisement

On Monday 16 July, Kandice makes a surprise visit to Walford and reveals she’s taking part in a charity event organised by her local swanky golf club, only she doesn’t want to do it. After some predictable squabbling with her sibling, Karen decides to lend her assistance.

As the Taylors, and Bernie’s best mate Tiff Butcher, rally round in her hour of need, Kandice goes to great lengths to avoid her charitable commitments and soon gets on the family’s nerves with her outrageous antics.

By Friday 20 July Kandice’s comedic plan to duck her responsibilities has pretty much collapsed, and she and Karen come to blows – but could there be more to Kandi’s behaviour? Is she spinning her estranged clan a pack of lies?

Is she secretly down on her luck and has been forced to abandon her wealthy lifestyle to slum it in Albert Square? Spearritt, who also starred in various TV dramas including Primeval and Death in Paradise, is confirmed as being back for another short stint, following the two episodes in December, but it’s been rumoured she could be offered a more permanent place in the show if the character catches on with viewers…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders pagefor all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.