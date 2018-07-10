Coronation Street: Bethany fumes at Kayla’s cruel manipulation of Craig

Kayla warns her enemy off as she forces Craig into quitting the police

Coronation Street’s Kayla Westbrook continues her revenge against Bethany Platt by messing with gullible Craig Tinker’s life in order to punish the people she believes wrongly imprisoned her dad Neil Clifton for sex abuse.

Calculating Kayla has fully reeled in the lovestruck rookie cop to rattle his ex-girlfriend Bethany in order to make her as jealous as possible, convinced corrupt cop Clifton is innocent and Ms Platt fabricated her story of being groomed and raped.

Taking advantage of Craig’s OCD battle by subtlety engineering things so he lapses back into his unstable behaviour, on Friday 20 July Kayla plays the concerned girlfriend card and encourages him to consider quitting the police force as it’s too stressful considering his condition.

When Bethany hears what her ex is considering, she ditches a planned trip to Ibiza with new fella Ryan Connor to confront Craig and talk some sense into him.

But suggesting he make an appointment with his therapist before he impulsively throws his career away riles up Kayla, who spitefully stakes her claim on Craig and rages at Ms Platt for interfering in her old flame’s future – reminding her she’s not his girlfriend any more…

As she visits her father in prison and vows to prove his innocence, how far is Kayla prepared to go in her vicious vendetta? And when will she realise she’s also a victim of nasty Neil’s lies herself?

