World Cup 2018 TV schedule UK: Full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match
Check out all the fixtures and results for every match at this year's Fifa World Cup, including full TV knockout coverage details live on BBC and ITV Sport
The Fifa World Cup 2018 continues this week with the semi-finals, including England’s date with destiny against Croatia on Wednesday 11th July.
Who’s through to the semi-finals, and when are the matches being played? Check all the details of kick-off times, TV coverage and more below.
In the UK live TV coverage is shared by the BBC and ITV. Every match will be shown on TV, with each broadcaster also providing a live online stream for all their World Cup matches.
- Premier League 2018/19 live TV fixtures confirmed
- Who is the best commentator at this year’s World Cup?
For BBC games, the action will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and on iPlayer. ITV meanwhile will have live online coverage via the ITV Hub.
There will also be full live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT radio.
The World Cup final will be on Sunday 15th July 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
- Sport on TV 2018 calendar: how to watch the Fifa World Cup, Wimbledon and more
- Who’s been knocked out of the World Cup?
- When are England playing in the World Cup?
Semi-final fixtures
Tuesday 10 July
Semi-final 1: France v Belgium, 7pm, BBC1
Wednesday 11 July
Semi-final 2: England v Croatia, 7pm, ITV
Third place play-off – Saturday 14th July
3pm, ITV
World Cup 2018 final – Sunday 15th July
4pm, live on BBC and ITV
World Cup 2018 Quarter-final results
6 July
Uruguay v France, 3pm ITV RESULT: France 2-0 Uruguay
Belgium v Brazil, 7pm BBC1 RESULT: Belgium 2-1 Brazil
7 July
Sweden v England, 3pm BBC1 RESULT: England 2-0 Sweden
Russia v Croatia, 7pm ITV RESULT: Croatia 2-2 Russia (Croatia wins 4-3 on penalties)
World Cup 2018 Last 16 results
30 June
France v Argentina, 3pm BBC1 RESULT: France 4-3 Argentina
Uruguay v Portugal, 7pm ITV RESULT: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal
1 July
Spain v Russia, 3pm BBC1 RESULT: Spain 1-1 Russia (Russia win 4-3 on penalties)
Croatia v Denmark, 7pm ITV RESULT: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (Croatia win 3-2 on penalties)
2 July
Brazil v Mexico, 3pm ITV RESULT: Brazil 2-0 Mexico
Belgium v Japan, 7pm BBC1 RESULT: Belgium 3-2 Japan
3 July
Sweden v Switzerland, 3pm RESULT: Sweden 1-0 Switzerland
Colombia v England, 7pm ITV RESULT: Colombia 1-1 England (England win 4-3 on penalties)
World Cup 2018 group stage results
14 June
Russia v Saudi Arabia, 4pm ITV RESULT: Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia
15 June
Egypt v Uruguay, 1pm BBC RESULT: Egypt 0-1 Uruguay
Morocco v Iran, 4pm ITV RESULT: Morocco 0-1 Iran
Portugal v Spain, 7pm BBC RESULT: Portugal 3-3 Spain
16 June
France v Australia, 11am BBC RESULT: France 2-1 Australia
Argentina v Iceland, 2pm ITV RESULT: Argentina 1-1 Iceland
Peru v Denmark, 5pm BBC RESULT: Peru 0-1 Denmark
Croatia v Nigeria, 8pm ITV RESULT: Croatia 2-0 Nigeria
17 June
Costa Rica v Serbia, 1pm ITV RESULT: Costa Rica 0-1 Serbia
Germany v Mexico, 4pm BBC RESULT: Germany 0-1 Mexico
Brazil v Switzerland, 7pm ITV RESULT: Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
18 June
Sweden v South Korea, 1pm ITV RESULT: Sweden 1-0 South Korea
Belgium v Panama, 4pm BBC RESULT: Belgium 3-0 Panama
Tunisia v England, 7pm BBC RESULT: Tunisia 1-2 England
19 June
Colombia v Japan, 1pm BBC RESULT: Colombia 1-2 Japan
Poland v Senegal, 4pm ITV RESULT: Poland 1-2 Senegal
Russia v Egypt, 7pm BBC RESULT: Russia 3-1- Egypt
20 June
Portugal v Morocco, 1pm BBC RESULT: Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, 4pm BBC RESULT: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia
Iran v Spain, 7pm ITV RESULT: Iran 0-1 Spain
21 June
Denmark v Australia, 1pm ITV RESULT: Denmark 1-1 Australia
France v Peru, 4pm ITV RESULT: France 1-0 Peru
Argentina v Croatia, 7pm BBC RESULT: Argentina 0-3 Croatia
22 June
Brazil v Costa Rica, 1pm ITV RESULT: Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica
Nigeria v Iceland, 4pm BBC RESULT: Nigeria 2-0 Iceland
Serbia v Switzerland, 7pm BBC RESULT: Serbia 1-2 Switzerland
23 June
Belgium v Tunisia, 1pm BBC RESULT: Belgium 5-2 Tunisia
South Korea v Mexico, 4pm ITV RESULT: South Korea 1-2 Mexico
Germany v Sweden, 7pm ITV RESULT: Germany 2-1 Sweden
24 June
England v Panama, 1pm BBC RESULT: England 6-1 Panama
Japan v Senegal, 4pm BBC RESULT: Japan 2-2 Senegal
Poland v Colombia, 7pm ITV RESULT: Poland 0-3 Colombia
25 June
Uruguay v Russia, 3pm ITV RESULT: Uruguay 3-0 Russia
Saudi Arabia v Egypt, 3pm ITV4 RESULT: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt
Spain v Morocco, 7pm BBC4 RESULT: Spain 2-2 Morocco
Iran v Portugal, 7pm BBC1 RESULT: Iran 1-1 Portugal
26 June
Denmark v France, 3pm ITV RESULT: Denmark 0-0 France
Australia v Peru, 3pm ITV RESULT: Australia 0-2 Peru
Iceland v Croatia, 7pm BBC RESULT: Iceland 1-2 Croatia
Argentina v Nigeria, 7pm BBC RESULT: Argentina 2-1 Nigeria
27 June
South Korea v Germany, 3pm BBC RESULT: South Korea 2-0 Germany
Mexico v Sweden, 3pm BBC RESULT: Mexico 0-3 Sweden
Serbia v Brazil, 7pm ITV RESULT: Serbia 0-2 Brazil
Switzerland v Costa Rica, 7pm ITV RESULT: Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica
28 June
Senegal v Colombia, 3pm BBC1 RESULT: Senegal 0-1 Colombia
Japan v Poland, 3pm BBC2 RESULT: Japan 0-1 Poland
England v Belgium, 7pm ITV RESULT: England 0-1 Belgium
Panama v Tunisia, 7pm ITV4 RESULT: Panama 1-2 Tunisia