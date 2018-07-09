Neighbours: Susan, Elly and Bea rescued as Finn remains on the loose

There’s a dramatic rescue operation in Neighbours next week when Susan Kennedy, Elly Conway and Bea Nilssen are finally found locked in the shipping container where fiendish Finn Kelly left them to die, but one of the incarcerated trio is fighting for their lives and the twisted ex-teacher is still on the loose…

Gripped by dehydration and despair, Elly collapses just as Mark Brennan and Karl Kennedy track the missing women down on Monday 16 July and free them just in time.

Elly’s condition is serious and she’s whisked to hospital, where she thanks Mark for being her knight in shining armour and saving her life. Bea, having discovered the full extent of Finn’s deceit and that their relationship was entirely fabricated as part of his revenge on sister Elly, struggles in the aftermath of the ordeal and refuses to stay at the Kennedy house, instead choosing to be alone and sleep rough at the garage.

By Thursday 19 July Elly is back home and has persuaded her sibling to move in, but Finn’s mind games has put distance between the siblings and Bea’s resentment towards Elly is a cause for concern. Realising their rift goes deeper into their family dynamic, Susan takes control and summons the girls’ mum, and her sister, Liz to make an emergency visit to Erinsborough to try and repair their relationship.

Troubled Liz (played by Aussie soap legend Debra Lawrence, who viewers may recognise from her long-running role as Pippa Ross in rival drama Home and Away) shows up on Friday 20 July, but this opens a whole new can of worms for the clan as recriminations fly and they rake over the past.

Can Elly and Bea ever make amends? And what of Finn, who remains at large after causing chaos in his old neighbourhood?

Visit our dedicated Neighbourspage for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.