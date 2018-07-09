Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
When is the next Love Island dumping happening?

When is the next Love Island dumping happening?

Here's everything you need to know about the latest eliminations from the Love Island villa

Dani Dyer on Love Island

Love Island is nothing if not brutal.

Advertisement

Just as new islanders are starting to settle into the villa, it’s time to turf some out.

Any single contestants are at constant risk of being dumped, but unlike some shows that eliminate people weekly, a dumping on Love Island can occur at literally any time. They don’t call it a Flack Attack for nothing.

So when is the next dumping of 2018 due to take place? And who has been dumped from the villa?

The next dumping in the villa happened on Monday 9th July, after viewers were asked to vote for their favourite islanders at the end of Sunday night’s show.

Who has been dumped on Love Island?

Frankie Foster

Love Island Frankie Foster
Love Island Frankie Foster (ITV)

Grace Wardle

Love Island Grace Wardle
Love Island Grace Wardle (ITV)

Adam Collard

Dean and Adam

Darylle Sargeant

Love Island Darylle Sargeant

Ellie Jones

Love Island Ellie Jones
Love Island Ellie Jones (ITV)

Alex Miller

Alex Miller on Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL
Alex Miller on Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL

Dean Overson, Charlie Williams, Savanna DarnellJordan Adefeyisan

Screen Shot 2018-07-02 at 20.32.35

Zara McDermott

Love Island 2018 Zara McDermott
(ITV)

Want more Love Island content? Click here

Dani Dyer, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Eyal Booker

Eyal on Love Island 2018
Eyal on Love Island 2018 (ITV Hub)

Rosie Williams

Rosie Williams in Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL
Rosie Williams in Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL

Hayley Hughes

Hayley Hughes, Love Island (ITV, EH)
Hayley Hughes, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Charlie Frederick

Charlie Frederick, Love Island (ITV, EH)
Charlie Frederick, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Niall AslamWITHDREW

Love Island 2018: Niall Aslam
Love Island 2018: Niall Aslam (ITV)

Kendall Rae-Knight

Kendall, Love Island (ITV, EH)
Kendall, Love Island (ITV)
Advertisement

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

Idris Virgo, Love Island (ITV, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Kendall Rae-Knight and Niall Aslam on Love Island 2018

Love Island viewers are doubting whether Niall is a true Harry Potter fan

Kaz and Josh on Love Island

Who are the couples on Love Island 2018?

Alex George, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Love Island’s Dr Alex George on the new villa arrivals: “My wife’s coming in…”

143890.a44a6a76-0cc9-4bfb-a4e3-37a10daf08fc

Here’s what former Love Island contestants thought of the new series launch

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more