Who are the couples on Love Island 2018?

These are all the latest couples currently in the Love Island villa

The latest recoupling on Love Island has taken place – and the first few islanders have left.

Advertisement

But who are the couples that are currently sticking it on in the villa and getting grafting?

After the boys were sent away to Casa Amor for a couple of days, they dramatically returned to the villa to discover whether the girls they had left behind had been busy grafting with new boys – or whether they’d stuck with the boys they’d coupled up with it.

Here are all the couples that are currently paired up on the ITV2 show:

Ellie and Charlie

After meeting in the villa, Ellie decided to recouple with new boy Charlie. We haven’t heard much from either of these two yet, but hopefully they’ll be a good match and Ellie will finally have found someone who ticks her boxes!

Samira and Frankie

Sam and Samira were coupled up, but a trip to Casa Amor has split up the couple and Samira has decided to recouple with new boy Frankie.

Sam and Georgia

A dumping twist saw Georgia have to pick a boy to recouple with from the pairs who were voted the bottom by the public. Seeing as she’d been on a date with Sam Bird earlier in the day, it perhaps wasn’t a surprise that she picked him at the ceremony – saving him from being dumped.

Alex and Grace

In Casa Amor, Alex spent most of the time cracking on with Charlie. Then, in the eleventh hour, he suddenly got his graft on with Grace – and she was the girl he decided to bring back to the villa. Will the Doctor finally have found his girl?

Dani and Jack

After a HIDEOUS turn that saw Dani being shown some very misleading footage of Jack in the villa, everything for Love Island’s favourite couple looked rather rocky.

However, thank goodness, Dani and Jack decided to recouple with one another and even had a kiss at the recoupling ceremony. Everyone: BREATHE.

Just before Casa Amor, Laura and Wes imploded and Megan and Wes started cracking on. Which left Laura single when the new boys came into the villa. It didn’t take long for Jack (Fowler, not Fincham…) to start grafting with Laura. And the graft paid off! The two are now a couple in the villa.

Megan and Wes

Yep, you did read that correctly. When Megan and new Alex were voted one of the least popular couples by viewers, it was down to singleton Wes to choose one of the girls to recouple with.

It didn’t really come as a shock that he stole Megan back – again – from Alex, and the pair were back together. Again. However what was shocking was the speed Megan walked away from Alex, with barely a backwards glance…

Josh and Kaz

If Josh looks a little, um, sheepish in this picture, it’s not hard to realise why. Not sure about what to do, he decided to recouple up with Kaz and bring her back to the villa. To make himself feel better, he explained, he hoped that Georgia had done the same thing and had also recoupled with a new boy.

But there was no such luck. Georgia had stayed loyal to him and looked pretty heartbroken when Josh – who she she said she had feelings for – came back with a new partner.

Who’s currently single on Love Island?

There aren’t currently any single islanders in the villa, but we’re sure it’s only a matter of time before some bombshells turn up to change all of that…

Advertisement

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2