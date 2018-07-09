Two new boys set to enter Love Island 2018 as details of latest dumping are revealed

One boy and one girl will be dumped from the villa on Monday night before the new guys arrive

There’s set to be a big shake-up in the Love Island villa on Monday night – as two current contestants will be dumped and replaced by two new boys.

Advertisement

Viewers have been voting to save their favourite contestants, and the dumping will see the one girl and one boy who received the least public votes leaving the show.

Before this happens, the Islanders will find out which three male and female contestants got the fewest votes, and we hear the results are set to be quite surprising.

It could be a very dramatic dumping, especially as couples might be separated, and in tonight’s show we’ll see Josh and Kaz, Wes and Megan and Jack and Dani getting a lot closer – will any of their romances be cut short?

Advertisement

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2.