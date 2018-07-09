When is His Dark Materials on TV? Everything you need to know about the Philip Pullman drama starring James McAvoy

Filming is underway for the BBC adaptation of Philip Pullman's fantasy book trilogy, starring James McAvoy and Ruth Wilson

Fans of Philip Pullman’s cult fantasy book series His Dark Materials have waited decades for a great on-screen adaptation (many discount the widely-panned film version starring Daniel Craig).

Advertisement

Now, it seems as though they might just get their wish, as production has begun for the BBC’s upcoming televised version of the beloved trilogy of novels, starring Dafne Keen in the role of gutsy, fierce hero Lyra.

Here’s everything you need to know about the widely anticipated fantasy drama.

When is the BBC’s His Dark Materials on TV?

The eight-part series will eventually air on BBC1, but no release date has been fixed. However, production on the show has reportedly begun – X-Men star James McAvoy, who will play Lord Asriel in the adaptation, even took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

Filming will reportedly take place amongst the dreaming spires of Oxford, where the first instalment of the book series begins, and in Wales. Harry Potter and The Cursed Child writer Jack Thorne is already on board as screenwriter, while The King’s Speech director Tom Hooper will be helming the project.

Who will star in His Dark Materials?

The BBC has already assembled an A-list cast, with James McAvoy in the part of the regal Lord Asriel, and The Affair’s Ruth Wilson reportedly playing the role of Marisa Coulter, a beautiful socialite and scholar who isn’t all she appears.

Dafne Keen, a British and Spanish child actor best known for her role as Wolverine’s daughter in Marvel’s Logan, will play our hero, Lyra, an orphan who’s raised by the Master and scholars of a (fictional) Oxford college, Jordan.

Watch Keen’s impressive audition for Logan, co-starring Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart, below

Also joining the cast is Lin Manuel Miranda, the Tony award-winning creator and star of musicals Hamilton and In the Heights. Miranda, who will be starring alongside Emily Blunt in the upcoming Mary Poppins sequel, will play balloonist and explorer Lee Scoresby in the His Dark Materials adaptation.

The Wire’s Clarke Peters will also star as the Master of Jordan College.

What is His Dark Materials about?

Where to start? The sweeping trilogy of novels – Northern Lights, The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass – are set (at first) in Oxford, but in a pre-industrial parallel universe, where people are constantly accompanied by ‘daemons’: a physical manifestation of a person’s soul, which takes the form of an animal (or, in children’s cases, multiple animals, before it settles into one shape). Lord Asriel’s daemon is a snow leopard, while Marisa Coulter’s is a golden monkey.

12-year-old Lyra, whose daemon is called Pantalaimon, lives a happy existence running circles around the Jordan scholars, whom Lord Asriel, Lyra’s uncle, left her with as a baby. Instead of studying, she spends most of her days playing with kitchen boy Roger and their Oxford friends.

Advertisement

Things abruptly change, however, when the glamorous Mrs Coulter arrives at Jordan, offering to take Lyra away to live with her.