EastEnders: Tina vows to make Stuart pay in new trailer

Tina Carter can be seen recalling past traumas in a new EastEnders trailer – and vowing to make Stuart Highway pay for what he’s done. Show bosses are currently remaining tight lipped about what Stuart did to Tina – but he looks set to become the Carters’ big antagonist over the summer months.

Fans can expect Stuart’s campaign of intimidation to begin this evening when he corners Linda in the barrel store at the Queen Vic and leaves her shaken with his menacing words. And tension will build as the week progresses once Tina returns home and gets a shock to see Stuart the pub…

Elsewhere in the promo, Cora can be seen advising Rainie that the gloves need to come off in the custody battle for Abi, stating that there’s no way Max will be getting the baby. But will a discovery by Donna change things for Rainie?

