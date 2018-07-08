EastEnders: Max discovers Rainie and Cora’s betrayal plot

Cora Cross returns to EastEnders next week intent on tempting ex-addict daughter Rainie Branning away from husband Max and to ditch their custody bid for baby Abi, so the kid ends up with her gobby great grandmother.

Rainie is being paid by Max to pose as his wife to give social services the impression he can provide a stable home for his dead daughter’s child, but cracks are showing in the sham marriage and the new Mrs Branning is secretly harbouring a genuine desire to be a mum – and possibly to bed Max, as last week’s surprise passionate kiss suggested.

When Cora, who currently has custody of the baby, shows up with little Abi on Monday 9 July, the couple are stunned but pleased at the chance to spend time with the tot.

Mistrusting of Max, now her son-in-law for the second time following his tempestuous marriage to Tanya, Cora makes Rainie a tempting offer to betray the bald-headed bad boy.

But on Tuesday 10 July, Max walks in on an intense discussion between Cora and Rainie and becomes suspicious there is a plot to undermine his bid for the baby girl. Questioning who’s side Rainie is really on, will Max end up high and dry if his fake spouse sides with her meddling mother and accepts her offer? Or does her loyalty – and perhaps her heart – lie with Max?

And with Rainie already standing to gain financially from the arrangement with Max, what else can Cora come up with to turn her head and convince her to switch sides?

Due to this week’s World Cup coverage, Tuesday’s episode airs at the later time of 9.15pm.

