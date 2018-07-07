The Lethal Weapon cops are back! But not in the form of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The new Fox TV comedy-drama series instead follows a rebooted version of LAPD duo Riggs and Murtaugh. Here’s all you need to know about the series now being broadcast on ITV…

What time is Lethal Weapon on TV tonight?

Lethal Weapon is on ITV at 9pm on Fridays.

What can I expect from the next episode?

Tonight sees the finale of season two and the swansong for Clayne Crawford as straggle-haired maverick Martin Riggs – Crawford managed to give what could have been a real cartoon role a heart. Review by David Butcher Who’s in the cast?

Clayne Crawford takes on the Mel Gibson role of Martin Riggs, a Navy SEAL-turned-police officer from El Paso, Texas. And Damon Wayans is Danny Glover’s senior detective Roger Murtaugh.

How do the cast members feel about rebooting the classic franchise?

A brilliantly precisely question there. And – would you believe it – one we’ve got an answer for. Turns out Crawford felt very uneasy about bringing the budding cops back to screen. He told Radio Times: “I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it”. You can see our full interview here.