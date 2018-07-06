When are England playing in the World Cup 2018?

What time are England's games on TV? On what channel? Who will they face in the knockout rounds? Here's everything you need to know about the Three Lions at Russia 2018

England are through to the World Cup 2018 quarter-finals after beating Colombia on penalties – yes, penalties – following a nail-biting 1-1 draw.

And as England win a World Cup knockout match for the first time since 2006, fans can can start – tentatively – to plot their route through the latter stages.

How far can England go? Check when their upcoming matches are scheduled, and find out everything you need to know about when the England squad will be playing next on TV.

When will England play in the World Cup quarter-finals?

England will play their quarter-final match against Sweden on Saturday 7th July at 3pm.

The match will air on BBC1, live from Samara Arena.

When will England play in the World Cup semi-final?

Theoretically if England win their quarter-final against Sweden, they will play on Wednesday 11th July at 7pm.

If England get to this stage, they will play either Croatia or Russia.

The match is likely to air on ITV, with the broadcaster having first dibs of the semi-final games.

When is the World Cup final on TV?

Whether England make it all the way or not, the final will air on Sunday 15th July, kicking off at 4pm from Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. The match will be broadcast on both ITV and BBC1.

When is the World Cup third-place play-off on TV?

The losers of both semi-final games will face off on Saturday 14th July, 3pm at St Petersburg. The match will air on ITV.