When is the next Love Island dumping happening?

Here's everything you need to know about the latest eliminations from the Love Island villa

Love Island is nothing if not brutal.

Just as new islanders are starting to settle into the villa, it’s time to turf some out.

Any single contestants are at constant risk of being dumped, but unlike some shows that eliminate people weekly, a dumping on Love Island can occur at literally any time. They don’t call it a Flack Attack for nothing.

So when is the next dumping of 2018 due to take place? And who has been dumped from the villa?

It seems as though the next dumping from the villa is going to happen on Thursday 5th July, after viewers were asked to vote for their favourite couples at the end of Wednesday night’s show.

But what form the dumping will take remains to be seen – it could be that one or more couples are sent home, or it might be several separate islanders are ejected from the villa.

Who has been dumped on Love Island?

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2