Hollyoaks: Jennifer Metcalfe teases more on Mercedes’ “amazing” comeback

Mercedes McQueen makes a typically chaotic comeback to Hollyoaks when she arrives unannounced with her son Bobby Costello and leaves him with cousin Cleo, begging her to keep him safe before driving off – but the child’s grandfather Carl is in hot pursuit.

In the E4 episode showing tonight, Friday 6 July, Mercedes appears in her first scenes for a year since she went to America intent on fighting for custody of Bobby from his dead dad Riley’s family, a storyline created to accommodate actress Jennifer Metcalfe’s real life maternity leave (she and Geordie Shore star Greg Lake now have a baby son, Daye).

Speaking about her return, an excited Metcalfe said: “It’s amazing and feels really good to be back. There have been some massive adjustments in my life, with moving homes, Daye stating nursery and me having to use my brain again on little sleep! But it’s been great. I’ve been back a month and we are slowly finding our feet.”

Metcalfe also shed more light on what her character has been up to – but it’s obvious her battle to bring up Bobby has caused a rift with Carl who is not happy when he comes looking for them. “Mercedes originally went to America to find Bobby and try to rebuild her relationship with him.

“However, she ended up in Magaluf engaged to her first love, Russ. While they have been together this past year she has been very tame, so she has a lot of making up to do! Bobby is her world and Mercedes would like to think she’s changed since finding him. But crazy Mercedes will never leave the building and that’s just the way I like it!”

Fans will get a fleeting glimpse of the McQueen favourite in tonight’s instalment but her full-time return will air later in the summer when the family join the bride-to-be abroad for her hen night – which also features a cameo appearance from Good Morning Britain host Richard Arnold. The mind boggles…

“This first episode is a good taster, but we’re gearing up for the special in Magaluf,” grins Metcalfe. “That is a comeback and a half! I felt so fortunate they invested so much into my return, and the special is ram-packed with lots of McQueen shenanigans as they celebrate the hen do the only way they know how… absolute carnage!”

