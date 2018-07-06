Hollyoaks: Farrah cheats with Grace as Kim is trapped back in the basement

Hollyoaks’ Farrah Maalik does the dirty on girlfriend Kim Butterfield when she cheats with Grace Black, but is unaware her other half is trapped back in her old school basement prison and desperately trying to call her for help.

The sexual tension between therapist Farrah and gangster Grace has been building for months, and in tonight’s E4 episode (Friday 6 July) Glenn’s girl turns to Ms Maalik after another row with the calculating crime boss. The ladies’ liaison goes further than just a kiss this time, and Farrah feels terrible for cheating on fragile Kim.

However, she’s oblivious to the fact Kim is so haunted by her incarceration in the basement of Hollyoaks High she’s returned to where she almost died as it’s the only place she feels safe. Visiting her old friend the Rick Astley poster has a strangely calming effect on Kim, but the when the door accidentally slams shut behind her she is locked in again!

Unable to get a phone signal to ring Farrah, Kim panics – but even if she could get reception, Farrah probably wouldn’t answer as she’s too busy getting jiggy with Grace…

Can Kim escape again or is she facing another long imprisonment? And if she does get out, how will she – and evil Glenn – react to Farrah and Grace’s forbidden fling?

Visit our dedicated Hollyoakspage for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.