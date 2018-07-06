Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Hollyoaks: Farrah cheats with Grace as Kim is trapped back in the basement

Hollyoaks: Farrah cheats with Grace as Kim is trapped back in the basement

Will she escape and discover the betrayal?

c4jh

Hollyoaks’ Farrah Maalik does the dirty on girlfriend Kim Butterfield when she cheats with Grace Black, but is unaware her other half is trapped back in her old school basement prison and desperately trying to call her for help.

Advertisement

The sexual tension between therapist Farrah and gangster Grace has been building for months, and in tonight’s E4 episode (Friday 6 July) Glenn’s girl turns to Ms Maalik after another row with the calculating crime boss. The ladies’ liaison goes further than just a kiss this time, and Farrah feels terrible for cheating on fragile Kim.

However, she’s oblivious to the fact Kim is so haunted by her incarceration in the basement of Hollyoaks High she’s returned to where she almost died as it’s the only place she feels safe. Visiting her old friend the Rick Astley poster has a strangely calming effect on Kim, but the when the door accidentally slams shut behind her she is locked in again!

c4jh

Unable to get a phone signal to ring Farrah, Kim panics – but even if she could get reception, Farrah probably wouldn’t answer as she’s too busy getting jiggy with Grace…

c4jh

Can Kim escape again or is she facing another long imprisonment? And if she does get out, how will she – and evil Glenn – react to Farrah and Grace’s forbidden fling?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoakspage for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Hollyoaks

c4jh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Billy Howle and Saoirse Ronan in On Chesil Beach (Substance Global PR, EH)

Billy Howle explains how he and Saoirse Ronan prepared for key bedroom scene in On Chesil Beach

112201

What are the best films on TV today and tonight? The Shawshank Redemption, Love Actually, Cop Land

imagenotavailable1

What does the new Doctor Who trailer tell us about The Woman Who Lived?

imagenotavailable1

The new female Star Wars heroes are great – now let’s have a villain

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more