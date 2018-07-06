Emmerdale: Sarah to die before heart transplant? What will Debbie do next?

The bad news keeps coming for Emmerdale’s Debbie Dingle who’s daughter Sarah Sugden’s heart is failing rapidly, with doctors now decreeing she is not well enough for the transplant operation that could save her life after contracting a virus.

In tonight’s tear-jerking instalment (Friday 6 July), Debbie anxiously waited for news after Sarah’s dramatic collapse yesterday following an ill-advised trip to the school disco that eventually took a physical toll on the teen.

When she met with the consultant she was dealt the tragic blow that Sarah’s condition had considerably deteriorated and she must move to the top of the emergency transplant list – only the virus she’s picked up means she’s too weak, and her immune system is already compromised by treatment for cancer, so even if a match was found the procedure would not go ahead.

Debbie must now confront the fact her ailing daughter is on borrowed time and could die before she recovers to be strong enough for the transplant – assuming a new heart can be found in the first place. Next week, doctors insist Sarah stay in hospital so she can recuperate and must remain there until after she’s had the transplant. Debbie is crushed and feels powerless, while viewers are left wondering if Sarah will survive…

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.