Apple Tree Yard’s shocking third episode has fans itching for series finale

Emily Watson continues to be amazing in the BBC1 drama, with the final episode set to air this Monday night

Apple Tree Yard viewers were going to bed with a lot of questions last night.

The BBC1 drama’s third shocking episode aired on Sunday night, with Yvonne (Emily Watson) being arrested for murder and fans left asking ‘Who is Mark Costley?’.

However, we don’t have much longer to wait as the fourth and final episode airs tonight. Which was welcome relief to those who couldn’t bear to wait any longer…

The fact that #AppleTreeYard is on again in less than 24 hours. I really appreciate that. pic.twitter.com/q1SLUeIMLJ — Ruby Brown (@ruby_brown4) February 5, 2017

@mark_bonnar I mean what amazing acting by you all tonight absolutely love apple tree yard can't wait for tomorrow's episode ✌🏻️ x — Lucy (@lucy_j_white) February 5, 2017

Can't wait for the conclusion to #Apple Tree Yard tonight. A gripping drama that has had me hooked! — Celeste (@Celestialsiren) February 6, 2017

Despite the incredible acting, twists in the plot and deception, some viewers simply couldn’t get over seeing Gavin and Stacey actor Steffan Rhodri on screen as DI Cleveland…

Knew I recognised the copper from somewhere, couldn't believe it when I realised it was Dave Coaches #AppleTreeYard — Danielle Boxall (@DanniBoxall) February 5, 2017

Dave Coaches has come a long way since splitting up from Ness. Bus driver to murder investigator #AppleTreeYard — Jack Tompkins (@JR_Tompkins) February 5, 2017

The shame of being arrested by Dave Coaches #AppleTreeYard — Kath Harley (@littlesttrev) February 5, 2017

This article was originally published on 6 February 2017