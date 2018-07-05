When is Unforgotten back on TV?

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar will investigate another emotionally-charged cold case in series three of ITV's Unforgotten

DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunil “Sunny’ Khan will soon have another old body to dig up and another long-ago murder to investigate – because Unforgotten is coming back to ITV.

Chris Lang’s drama sees the two detectives (played by Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar) on a mission to solve decades-old crimes and find justice for the victims. In series three they’ll have another tricky case on their hands.

So what’s going on, and when is series three on TV? Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Unforgotten coming back to TV?

Filming began in February 2018 and, if Sanjeev Bhaskar’s tweet is anything to go by, wrapped at the beginning of June.

An ITV air date has not yet been confirmed.

The final flourish of the lanyard, for now. And it’s DI Khan (Not DS!) #Unforgotten S3 #unforgottenpbs pic.twitter.com/ZmYdz98c38 — Sanjeev Bhaskar (@TVSanjeev) June 1, 2018

What will happen in Unforgotten series three?

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar will reunite to solve another historical crime, in a six-part series which reveals a fresh web of long-buried secrets.

But although this is a fresh case for Cassie and Sunny, we’ll be catching up with the duo for the first time since the dramatic events of the series two finale – when they chose to walk away from a case after discovering that their suspects had actually been victims of child sex abuse and worked together to murder their abusers.

Writer Chris Lang previously told RadioTimes.com: “I want to square various circles with Cassie and Sunny… I don’t think it’s something that they will wear lightly.”

Before Unforgotten had been recommissioned, he explained: “It’s a secret that they now have and they will have to carry with them through their job and if we do get a third series obviously one will attempt to explore the ramifications of what making such a profound decision will be.”

Who will star in Unforgotten series three?

Walker and Bhaskar are set to return, but we’ll also be getting a fresh cast of suspects for them to interrogate.

You may recognise Alex Jennings as King Leopold from Victoria, or the Duke of Windsor from The Crown, or Peter Bessell from A Very English Scandal – and now he’ll also play a key role in Unforgotten.

Jennings is joined by Pirates of the Caribbean’s Kevin R McNally, The Good Karma Hospital’s Neil Morrissey and The Vicar Of Dibley’s James Fleet to play a “close-knit group of old school friends that have stood by one another through thick and thin”.

The four men will find themselves under scrutiny when the body of a teenage girl is found at a building site off the M1 motorway. It’s revealed that she’s been missing since the turn of the millennium – and it’s up to Cassie and Sunny to figure out whether any of the men had anything to do with her death.